Fmr NYPD Chief Chell to Newsmax: NYPD Prepared for Times Square 'Super Bowl'

The New York City Police Department is approaching New Year's Eve security in Times Square with the expectation that "anything can happen," but it will be fully prepared as millions gather for the annual ball drop, former NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"You have to recall, a couple of years ago, we did have a terrorist attack," Chell told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "One of our young college students was attacked with a hammer. We had to shoot [the suspect] about two hours before the ball dropped, so anything can happen, but they will be prepared."

Chell described the annual event as "Super Bowl Sunday for NYPD," saying the scale of the crowd and the density of the area require an all-hands deployment and constant monitoring with federal partners.

"So let's draw a box — 42nd Street to about 50th Street, Sixth to Eighth Avenue. Tight box. Millions of people crammed in," he said, adding that attendees begin entering designated pens as early as 11 a.m. and "they can't leave."

Chell said the department's strategy spans multiple layers of security, from transit and street-level posts to aviation and counterterrorism resources.

"We look at what we have to do from transit below, thousands of cops, to aviation in the air, to cops on their foot posts," he said.

"Cops, you'll see. You won't see the Intelligence Division, counterterrorism, K-9 dogs. It's just all hands on," Chell added. "Every available person who could work will be working to keep it safe."

Asked whether the threat environment increases anxiety around the event, Chell said concern is constant regardless of specific warnings.

"In terms of being worried, we're always worried," he said. "You're going to be worried whether there are threats or not. You have to be prepared, and they will be prepared."

Chell also said the overnight transition to a new city administration would not change the core security approach, though he suggested it raises the stakes for avoiding missteps.

"It probably ramps it up more because you don't want to make any mistakes with the new mayor coming in," he said. "But for that night, they'll do their job."

Chell rejected the notion of canceling the event due to security concerns, saying the city cannot "stand down in the face of any kind of threat."

"Stand tall," he said. "We protect the city. We let people have a great time.

"And if something does happen, we react quickly, and we get it done," Chell added.

For people attending the ball drop, Chell urged vigilance and early arrival, emphasizing the role the public can play in spotting potential problems.

"You are a force multiplier," he said. "If you see something, say something."

