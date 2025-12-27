Giuliani to Newsmax: New York Can Handle New Year's Eve Threats

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Saturday that cities facing heightened terror threats must rely on law enforcement judgment rather than fear, and if New York City's leadership holds, the city can pull off a safe New Year's Eve celebration, rather than be forced to cancel the live revelries as Paris has for this year.

"If it were me in New York, I would go ahead, but that's because I know I have the greatest police department in the world," said Giuliani on Newsmax's "Saturday Report," noting that Mayor Eric Adams is still in charge rather than "the communist who's going to run it," referring to Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

He added that Police Commissioner Jessica Sarah Tisch is a "fine police commissioner in the right tradition," saying he is "very confident" that New York can hold a safe celebration.

"If New York can't pull this off, nobody can," said Giuliani.

He also pointed to his own decision to proceed with New Year's Eve celebrations during the millennium despite warnings tied to al Qaeda, drawing a comparison with the ISIS threats leading to the decision to cancel the Paris celebrations.

Giuliani said the decision to cancel or proceed must be based on local intelligence and police readiness, not political pressure.

"We invested an enormous amount of money. We started our security a month before," Giuliani said, recalling New Year's Eve 2000 in Times Square.

"For three days before, police officers were on the ground making sure there was nothing there. It was a very close decision."

Giuliani said he consulted closely with then-FBI Director Louis Freeh and relied on the New York Police Department before moving forward, even as other cities canceled events after threats from Osama bin Laden.

"If the greatest police department in the world couldn't deal with a bunch of horrible terrorists, then we were in terrible trouble," Giuliani said.

"We're much stronger, much smarter, much more moral than they are," he continued.

Giuliani said New York remains capable of managing major public events, citing the professionalism of the NYPD and current leadership, but warned that political changes could weaken public safety.

He said he's concerned about Mamdani and criticized his advisers, public safety positions, and past statements related to Hamas and Israel.

"He isn't surrounded by a single sensible adult moderate advisor," Giuliani said.

"People focus on his being a communist and an anti-Semite, but he's also a supporter of Islamic terrorism — he supports Hamas, he doesn't condemn them."

Giuliani said Mamdani's opposition to police sweeps of homeless encampments could increase street violence, pointing to longstanding crime prevention strategies used under his administration.

"Instead of taking care of the small things, you're making the small things bigger," Giuliani said, adding "You're breeding violence on the streets of the city."

Turning to a lighter note, Giuliani endorsed upcoming plans to mark America's 250th birthday, including special ceremonial ball drops in Times Square tied to New Year's Eve and Independence Day.

"It is important to celebrate our history, our tradition," Giuliani said.

"Our culture is greater than any one person. If we take care of our part, we'll squish out the immature, communist, terrorist-loving Jew haters," he said.

Giuliani closed by urging unity and vigilance as the country enters a new year under continued global security threats.

