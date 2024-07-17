NYPD's Chell to Newsmax: 'Made Moves' Immediately to Protect Trump in NYC

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell told Newsmax on Tuesday that the department "made moves" immediately after news broke about the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump over the weekend.

During an appearance on "American Agenda," Chell said NYPD moved "very quickly, once we heard what happened."

"You know, a lot of things that happen worldwide and nationwide come back to New York City in one way, shape or form" Chell said. "So, we moved quickly just to show a presence around some Trump properties. Obviously, Trump Towers was ground zero for us just to show some force and some security. We had no threats in New York City, but just preemptively, let's be secure, let's show that force and let's see how Saturday plays out. So, right away we made moves."

Trump's ear was grazed by a would-be assassin's bullet on Saturday during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, while a former fire chief was killed shielding his family from the attack and two other rally goers were critically wounded.

The assailant, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was fatally shot by authorities moments after he opened fire on the event.

Chell also responded to reports that Iran was plotting its own assassination attempt on the former president, who, in 2020, ordered the killing of Qassem Soleimani, who led the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force.

Trump's Secret Service protection detail was reportedly boosted after the Biden administration learned of the threat, which occurred before the attempted killing at the rally.

"So, this just came out so our intel bureau is connecting with our federal and partners overseas to find out exactly … obviously it's confirmed," Chell said. "And again, we'll take a look at our posture of securing locations and places we have to be. But, in reality, yeah, it ramps it up a notch, but we don't change what we do. We might add more to something, but, as it evolves, we'll make adjustments."

"We move very, very quickly, like we just pointed out," he said. "So, we'll get on a call later on about this threat and what can we do in New York City to help keep Trump and his family secure as he goes through the election cycle."

