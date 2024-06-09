John Browne to Newsmax: Politics Shifting Amid 'Looming Disaster'

A great shift is happening in conservative circles across the Anglosphere and abroad as the world faces a "looming disaster," former Donald Trump adviser and close associate of the departed British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, John Browne, told Newsmax on Sunday.

Speaking on the conservative election victories this weekend in France and Germany, Browne said, with regard to political shifts, that "it's happening in England too."

The shift toward conservatism is "happening in the European parliament. I think the whole threat over the Ukraine, and Israel, and the move lurched to the left under [President Joe] Biden throughout the Western world, has woken people up at last. And now in England, Nigel Farage, leading the Reform Group, threatens the Conservative Party to a massive loss in the elections next month and may even split the Conservative Party asunder forever."

"And we've just seen the disgusting abuse of power by the Department of Injustice under Biden, against Trump," Browne continued. "It's hardened the Trump base and also shocked fair-minded Democrats and independents, especially the young. And they are now moving to Trump in massive small amounts of donations in the hundreds of millions. And so I think Trump is now talking to this new edge of the base, which is going to give him a great victory for America — to save America — and the free world from the looming disaster."

