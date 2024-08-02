WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: john bolton | venezuela | biden | maduro

John Bolton to Newsmax: Biden Caused Venezuela Election Turmoil

Friday, 02 August 2024 04:22 PM EDT

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton told Newsmax on Friday that the disputed presidential election in Venezuela was "largely"caused by President Joe Biden’s administration.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro this week claimed victory in what the United States has called a "deeply flawed" presidential election, the official results of which have been disputed by the country’s opposition party and independent observers.

Bolton, when asked on "Newsline" about the situation in Venezuela, said, "The Biden administration brought on this problem largely by their own actions.

"What we're seeing now is deja vu all over again. This is just like what happened in the 2018 election that Maduro stole back then. And now, six years later ... he's stealing it again."

Bolton said the Trump administration "tried in 2018 and 2019 to support the opposition, Juan Guaido, we recognized as the president ... as picked by the National Assembly pursuant to Venezuela's constitution, but it was not enough."

He continued, "Maduro endured and came back to run again" after about six months. 

Bolton said the Biden administration "made a huge mistake some months back" by removing "the economic sanctions that were still in place under the guise of Maduro having a free and fair election."

Bolton said, "It was never going to happen. So now we see the inevitable outcome."

The former U.N. ambassador did praise the administration for supporting Madura's opponent, Edmundo González Urrutia, by issuing a statement that he "won the most votes" in the country's recent presidential election.

"I will say that yesterday the administration did say that that their take was that the opposition had won. I don't think there's any doubt about that. So that's a step forward to saying that Maduro's hold on power continues, as it has been for the last six years, to be illegitimate."

Friday, 02 August 2024 04:22 PM
