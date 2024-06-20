WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: john bolton | newsmax | russia | north korea | china | G7 summit

John Bolton to Newsmax: Russia Still Force to Be Reckoned With

By    |   Thursday, 20 June 2024 02:51 PM EDT

Russian President Vladmir Putin's recent actions show he remains a force to be reckoned with, John Bolton told Newsmax on Thursday.

Bolton, National Security Adviser in the Trump administration and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, told "Newsline" that Putin's recent visits to North Korea and Vietnam are part of Russia's increased cooperation with China.

"The axis they are forming, it's not completely in place," Bolton said. "There's still a lot of tension between the two countries."

Bolton said Russia is keeping its war with Ukraine going so it can get artillery and ammunition from North Korea. He said North Korea remains a threat in Northeast Asia.

"North Korea's continued pursuit of nuclear weapons is enormously dangerous to the U.S, Japan, South Korea," Bolton said. "We haven't dealt with this effectively in 30 years."

European and American sanctions against Russia have been a complete failure, said Bolton, who blamed it on the haphazard way they were put in place to try and prevent gas prices from increasing. During the recent G7 summit, Russia sent a nuclear-powered submarine to make port in Cuba.

"They were putting their thumb in our eye right in the middle of the G7 meeting and reminding countries in this hemisphere that Russia is still a force to be reckoned with," Bolton said. "We don't have a good answer for them when that happens."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Russian President Vladmir Putin's recent actions show he remains a force to be reckoned with, John Bolton told Newsmax on Thursday.
john bolton, newsmax, russia, north korea, china, G7 summit
277
2024-51-20
Thursday, 20 June 2024 02:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved