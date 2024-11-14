John Bolton to Newsmax: Gaetz Lacks 'Moral Integrity' for AG

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton criticized President-elect Donald Trump’s decision to nominate former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., to serve as U.S. attorney general, telling Newsmax on Thursday that Gaetz lacks the “qualifications” as well as the “competence” and “moral integrity” required for the post.

Trump nominated Gaetz, a 42-year-old who briefly worked as an attorney before entering politics. He was investigated by the Department of Justice over allegations of sex trafficking and statutory rape, although the agency declined to pursue charges. The House Ethics Committee had been investigating Gaetz since 2021 until his resignation on Wednesday.

“Well, I don't think he's got anything like the qualifications an attorney general needs," Bolton told “American Agenda."

He added that Gaetz “lacks the competence” and “the moral integrity that you need for the position,” and described the choice as “an insult to the people who have worked at the Department of Justice over the years to think that this is a real nomination.”

Bolton also ripped Trump’s decision to nominate former Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to serve as director of national intelligence, saying she “has no background, no experience with intelligence matters, and has said things over the years that have led a lot of people to wonder exactly what her sympathies are toward Russia.”

The former ambassador concluded that since Trump has already nominated both Gaetz and Gabbard, “I think now the discussion ought to be what questions ought to be asked and when their FBI fulfilled background investigations are concluded.”

