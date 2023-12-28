John Bolton to Newsmax: Need Painful Military Action Against Iran

Former National Security Adviser and U.N. Ambassador John Bolton emphasized the need for the United States to take painful military action against Iran during a Thursday interview on Newsmax.

Bolton shared his views on the escalating tensions in the region, citing various instances of Iranian-backed attacks on U.S. interests.

During the interview on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Bolton expressed his belief that military force is "the only way to establish deterrence" against Iran and pointed to an opinion piece published by The Telegraph in which he expands on this stance.

The former ambassador echoed the sentiments of Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz, who wrote in an opinion piece on Newsmax, "Iran has now engaged in a deliberate act of war — casus belli — on numerous occasions against the United States."

Bolton asserted that Iranian-backed Shia militia groups in Iraq, responsible for attacks on U.S. service members and civilians in Syria and Iraq, necessitate a strong response.

Bolton highlighted a recent incident in which a drone launched from Iranian territory attacked an Israeli-affiliated ship in the Indian Ocean, as acknowledged by the Pentagon. He deemed it significant that the U.S. administration publicly recognized Iran's involvement in such actions for the first time. Bolton expressed concern about the continuous attacks by Iranian-supported Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, emphasizing the lack of established deterrence and the risk to American personnel.

"The level of attacks against our people, the level of attacks by the Houthis in the Red Sea, also armed and equipped and trained by Iran, have continued unabated," Bolton said.

Military officials, according to Bolton, contend that the absence of "a mass casualty attack in Iraq or Syria is attributed to luck, and that's not a strategy to protect Americans."

Bolton suggested targeting various sites in Iran, including its air defense systems and locations where Shia militia groups, Hamas, and Houthi rebels receive training. He advocated for inflicting "pain" on Iran without necessarily jeopardizing the regime's continuity, emphasizing the need for a more robust response to compel Iran to pay a cost for its actions.

"To be perfectly cynical, the ayatollahs in Tehran view Hamas, even Hezbollah and the Houthi, as expendable," Bolton stated. He argued that retaliating against the Shia militia in Iraq may not deter Iran, as they perceive it as an "invitation" to continue and "escalate their attacks" against the United States.

