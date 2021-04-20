Dick Morris to Newsmax TV: Biden Palestinian Aid Like 'Salary to Terrorists'

Political strategist Dick Morris condemned President Joe Biden for restoring $235 million in funding for Palestinians cut under then-President Donald Trump, telling Newsmax TV that it was tantamount to paying terrorists a salary.

"This is a salary to terrorists paid for with us tax money," Morris said on "American Agenda," characterizing the move as nothing more than outreach to Iran, which is allied with Palestinian officials.

"Biden is going back to the Obama approach, which is trying to cut a deal between the Palestinians in Israel. And to do that, he needs Palestinian goodwill, and that's what he's trying to buy with this program, but it's illegal."

Morris praised Trump's Middle East approach, which he said was to broker an economic relationship between countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Morocco.

But he said Biden is opting for a policy resembling the likes of former President Barack Obama. Morris claimed for years the Palestinian National Authority doled out money through a "martyr's fund" to the "families of dead terrorist bombers, and the more people they kill, the higher the pension is."

Last year, the Palestinian Authority reportedly paid $118 million to terrorists and their families, according to Morris.

"Well, Congress had enough of that," he said. "And in ... 2018, they passed the Taylor Force Act, named after a poor American who was killed by terrorists in Israel. And the act said that the U.S. may not give aid to the Palestinians as long as they are subsidizing terrorism by continuing these pensions of these salaries.

"And pursuant to that Trump canceled aid to the Palestinians. Now, Biden is restarting it, giving up $235 million this year."

