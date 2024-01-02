Joe Lieberman: Time to Strike Iran

Both the Obama and Biden administrations share the blame for the rising threat from Iran, former Sen. Joe Lieberman told Newsmax on Tuesday.

This comes amid a rare public warning by the International Atomic Energy Agency saying that Iran is tripling its nuclear output.

They had a "mistaken, naïve, in my opinion, dangerous attitude toward the Iranians that somehow you could trust them and make a deal with them and they would behave better," Lieberman told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Lieberman pointed out that the Iranian mullahs and Ayatollah Khamenei consistently proclaim hate for and the desire to destroy America.

"So you can't make deals … with people like this," Lieberman said. "This is not going to get better, it's going to get worse unless the Iranians fear us."

"If we don't hit them hard in Iran, they're going to just keep going, and, one day soon, they're going to have a nuclear weapon. But if we do, I think they'll think twice about it," Lieberman added. "Only strength is the answer here. We've got it, it's time for America to use it."

