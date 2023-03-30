×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe kennedy | washington | religious freedom | football | coach | pray | reinstatement

Coach Kennedy to Newsmax: School 'Dragging Its Heels' About Reinstating Me

By    |   Thursday, 30 March 2023 04:51 PM EDT

Joe Kennedy, the now-rehired Washington state high school assistant football coach fired for praying with students on the field after games, says the school is "still dragging its heels" and "putting up a fight" about reinstating him.

The Bremerton school board voted unanimously two weeks ago to accept a $1.7 million settlement agreement with Kennedy, which follows the U.S. Supreme Court's split decision last June that Kennedy's prayer groups were protected by the First Amendment.

Kennedy began coaching at Bremerton High near Seattle in 2008. He initially prayed alone on the 50-yard line at the end of games. Students started joining him, and over time he began delivering short, inspirational talks with religious references. Kennedy did that for years and also led students in locker room prayers. When the school district learned what he was doing in 2015, it asked him to stop out of concerns of a possible lawsuit over students' religious freedom rights.

"Even though the kids want me back, the community wants me back, the school is still dragging their heels and still putting up a fight," Kennedy said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report."

Bremerton High School is "writing letters to the community, telling them that I was just a big distraction and that I was wrong still. It's like they're making it hard for me to come back, but I'm showing up at the end of May for the 2023 season for spring training, and if they've got a problem with it, they're just going to have to deal with me," he added.

Kennedy said the school was upset following the settlement agreement and wished the $1.7 million was "going to me."

"I'd be buying all new equipment for the team, that just all goes to lawyer fees," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Joe Kennedy, the now-rehired Washington state high school assistant football coach fired for praying with students on the field after games, says the school is "still dragging its heels" and "putting up a fight" about reinstating him.
joe kennedy, washington, religious freedom, football, coach, pray, reinstatement
342
2023-51-30
Thursday, 30 March 2023 04:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved