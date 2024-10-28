WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe digenova | victoria toensing | supreme court | virginia | election | noncitizens | voter rolls

DiGenova to Newsmax: Supreme Court Staying Out of Va. Election Fight

By    |   Monday, 28 October 2024 07:32 PM EDT

Former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova told Newsmax on Monday that the Supreme Court will stay out of the election fight in Virginia regarding noncitizens voting.

Speaking with "American Agenda" on the case that could allow 1,600 noncitizens residing in Virginia to vote in the general election, diGenova stated, "This is ridiculous. The Court is saying – they are ordering the state of Virginia to put back on voter rolls people who have self-admitted that they are not citizens of the United States."

"It is against federal law to vote if you are a noncitizen," diGenova stated. "It is a felony."

Victoria Toensing, the former chief counsel on the Senate Intel Committee and diGenova's wife, added that the Supreme Court would not take up the case for what's called the Purcell principle, which she said means "they don't take cases changing election law in the time period just before the election."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova told Newsmax on Monday that the Supreme Court will stay out of the election fight in Virginia regarding noncitizens voting.
joe digenova, victoria toensing, supreme court, virginia, election, noncitizens, voter rolls
201
2024-32-28
Monday, 28 October 2024 07:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved