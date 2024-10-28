DiGenova to Newsmax: Supreme Court Staying Out of Va. Election Fight

Former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova told Newsmax on Monday that the Supreme Court will stay out of the election fight in Virginia regarding noncitizens voting.

Speaking with "American Agenda" on the case that could allow 1,600 noncitizens residing in Virginia to vote in the general election, diGenova stated, "This is ridiculous. The Court is saying – they are ordering the state of Virginia to put back on voter rolls people who have self-admitted that they are not citizens of the United States."

"It is against federal law to vote if you are a noncitizen," diGenova stated. "It is a felony."

Victoria Toensing, the former chief counsel on the Senate Intel Committee and diGenova's wife, added that the Supreme Court would not take up the case for what's called the Purcell principle, which she said means "they don't take cases changing election law in the time period just before the election."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com