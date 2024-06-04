Toensing to Newsmax: What AG Garland Has Done "a Disgrace"

Victoria Toensing, former Department of Justice deputy assistant attorney general told Newsmax on Tuesday that what Attorney General Merrick Garland has done to the department "is a disgrace."

Earlier on Tuesday, Garland appeared before a House panel on the weaponization of the DOJ. Many in the GOP have accused President Joe Biden of using the department to achieve his political ends rather than being an independent entity.

Some Republicans are looking to hold Garland in contempt for refusing to turn over audio tapes of special counsel Robert Hur's interview with Biden.

Toensing said she did not have much hope that some of the "outliers in the Republican Party" would be up for holding Garland in contempt.

"I'm not going to slam them all," she said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show." "There are some real good fighters there, but we've got to get a bigger majority in the House of Representatives because this is a disgrace what Merrick Garland has done, and he is not independent.

"We've never seen the department so political as we have seen it under Merrick Garland."

