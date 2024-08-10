Rep. Fischbach to Newsmax: Vegas Emergency Call on Biden Raises Questions

An audio recording released Friday concerning an emergency call about President Joe Biden when he was in Las Vegas days before he stepped out of the presidential campaign, raises questions about who is running the country, Rep. Michelle Fischbach told Newsmax on Saturday.

"We certainly should have known," the Minnesota Republican told Newsmax's "The Count." "I think it's obviously worse than any of us ever thought it was, and I question whether or not he should still be in office for the rest of his term."

Audio from the Las Vegas police on July 17, obtained by the Oversight Project through a Freedom of Information Act request, confirms a medical emergency was declared for Biden, reports TownHall.

The clips were not time-stamped but came from a general channel where the police coordinated additional units, not involved in Biden's protective detail, to shut down traffic en route to a local hospital.

In both clips, officers were requested to respond with Code 3, or an emergency response posture.

At 21 minutes into one of the clips, an officer says "for everybody on the radio, right now they're on a hold for something regarding the President," while instructing officers to allow traffic through intersections while waiting for the motorcade.

Shortly after, the detail was informed that Biden was "421" and being seen. Code 421 means a sick or injured person, the Las Vegas code sheet says, notes Town Hall.

"We're just trying to figure out what's going on and where we're gonna go from there," the audio says.

The White House announced on July 17 that Biden had tested positive for COVID-19, and on July 21, the president withdrew from the campaign.

Fischbach told Newsmax that the White House has been covering Biden's problems for "years and years."

"I think really what it boils down to for the country is, can we trust anything they say," she said. "They've been willing to cover this up and lie for years to allow him to stay in office and continue their power, so I'm very concerned about this."

Such news also makes one "question who's running the country," she said. "One of the questions I get a lot when I'm out in my district is who's really running the country."

Fischbach also Saturday discussed the controversy surrounding Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and his military service record.

"We've been talking about this in Minnesota since he ran for Congress," said Fischbach. "I would listen to his fellow Guardsmen who are calling him out on this calling him out on his service, calling him out, and we honor his service."

Still, she said that Walz has tried to make his military service "far more than it really was" by claiming he had served at war.

"It's a huge concern, but it says a lot more about Kamala Harris' judgment than anything, because this was already out there, and she knew about it, and she chose him anyway," said Fischbach. "She allowed this to continue."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com