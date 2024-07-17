Biden Tests Positive for COVID, Skips Las Vegas Speech

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID while on a campaign trip to Las Vegas on Wednesday and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced the positive test after the president of UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights organization, said Biden, 81, would not be able to speak at a scheduled event due to the diagnosis.

"Earlier today following his first event in Las Vegas, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19," Jean-Pierre said in a news release. "He is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms. He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.

"The White House will provide regular updates on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation."

The news release contained a note from Biden's physician Kevin O'Connor that stated Biden had upper respiratory symptoms, including a runny nose and cough, and was experience general malaise.

"He felt OK for his first event of the day, but given that he was not feeling better, point of care testing for COVID-19 was conducted, and the results were positive for the COVID-19 virus," the note stated. "Given this, the president will be self-isolating in accordance with CDC guidance for symptomatic individuals. PCR confirmation testing will be pending. His symptoms remain mild, his respiratory rate is normal, his temperature is normal and his pulse oximetry is normal.

"The president has received his first dose of Paxlovid. He will be self-isolating at his home in Rehoboth."