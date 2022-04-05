×
Tags: joe biden | war | russia | ukraine | defense | spending

Mark Meadows to Newsmax: Americans Not Safer Under Biden

(Newsmax's "Prime News")

By    |   Tuesday, 05 April 2022 10:24 PM

The Russian deadly invasion of Ukraine exposes the reality Americans are not safer under President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump's White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Newsmax.

"That weakness will come home, and we'll essentially cost American lives on the battlefield," Meadows told Tuesday's "Prime News," warning Biden's inflation would decrease the nominal increase in defense spending (a total of $773 billion) in the 2023 budget plan.

"President Trump did such a good job of rebuilding the military, but the left will not let Joe Biden and his allies do that," Meadows warned. "It will have a real impact in the midterms because people are going to say, 'am I safer and ... better off under a Biden administration?' And the answer is generally, 'no.'"

According to NBC News, inflation rose 7.9% in February compared to last year.

Tuesday, 05 April 2022 10:24 PM
