Rep. Brian Mast to Newsmax: Biden Budget 'Throwing Money at Wrong' Priorities

President Joe Biden's budget prioritizes the wrong things in the military, Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"It shows they've learned nothing out of Ukraine, nothing about energy policy, nothing about prioritizing comparative American advantages in how you run this country," Mast told "Stinchfield."

"We could talk about a host of different things," Mast continued. "Look at the energy proposals in there. They're looking for more wokeness in the military, more greenness in the military, not more defense in the military. Every place they look, they're trying to meet their specific climate initiatives, not do what's best for national security policy."

Host Grant Stinchfield noted, even though the Biden administration claims the defense budget will be increased $773 billion in response to Republicans asking for a 5% increase, Biden's number does not take into account inflation or what Congress had already added, which makes the real increase about 1.5%.

Mast then pushed back on the idea the dollar amount is always the most important aspect to the budget, adding the question to ask is what the money is being spent on.

"Just because some Republicans push for more spending in defense doesn't mean that it should be done without asking this very specific question in defense: 'What's the gap that you need to fill or you're trying to fill? Why do you have to spend more money? Are we short on jets compared to China or Russia or Iran or north Korea? Is our nuclear posture lacking somewhere? Our Navy? Do we need more cyber capabilities? Can we not knock their satellites out of the sky? What is the gap that we're trying to fill in?'" Mast told Stinchfield.

The most important gap though, the gap of leadership, is not being filled under the Biden administration, Mast continued.

"That is the gap that we saw in Afghanistan, the gap we see with Ukraine, that is not being filled," he concluded. "So, they're throwing money at the wrong problem. They're not fixing their policies … with wokeness in the military, greenness in the military, and the way that they're leading the military. They can't pay for that."

