Mark Meadows to Newsmax: Biden Will Make 'Mayday Call' at End of Title 42

President Joe Biden has abandoned a number of the policies that former President Donald Trump put in place, including the use of Title 42 at the border, and he'll likely be making a "Mayday call" when immigrants start pouring into the United States as a result, Trump's former chief of staff Mar Meadows said on Newsmax Saturday.

Biden said the president has already been "surprised" with gas prices skyrocketing and inflation surging and that when Trump speaks, he'll be talking about a plan to return the United States to the policies it had when he was in office.

Title 42 was enacted during the Trump administration to allow immigrants to be turned back because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

"It's interesting that Congress wants to pass additional COVID measures, but yet, according to Joe Biden, everything is fine at the border so that we can go ahead and repeal Title 42 and let people come in where we don't know their history," said Meadows.

Further, the administration is saying that there are "plenty of therapeutics" to fight COVID, said Meadows, but he disagrees.

"I can tell you in Washington D.C. just over the last 72 hours, they were saying we don't have enough therapeutics," said Meadows. "Now what we're going to do is exacerbate the problem because Joe Biden wants to appease the left and the progressives. They've been yelling for this. They want an open border. And quite frankly, it is not good for America.

