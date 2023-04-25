Rep. Roy to Newsmax: We Have an Obligation to Present an Alternative to Democrat Policies

As President Joe Biden plans to run for reelection and does not want to debate Democrat primary challengers, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, believes that we deserve alternatives to Biden and his policies.

"I have no doubt that... they'll consolidate power behind Biden," Roy told Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight," referring to the Democratic Party's refusal to hold debates between Biden and other candidates, such as Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., or Marianne Williamson.

However, Roy believes there needs to be an alternative to Biden and his policies.

"We have an obligation to stand up and present an alternative to inflation, an alternative to wide open borders and… continuing to fund wars that we ought to be, you know, thinking about our national security interests and you know, we have an obligation to stand up for our kids with the debt," Roy said.

Roy also believes that the GOP should have a robust primary. Last month, Roy endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president.

DeSantis has not declared his candidacy, but it is widely believed that he will jump into the race soon. He consistently polls in second place for the GOP nomination, while former President Donald Trump polls in first, according to the RealClearPolitics average.

"I think it's good. I think it strengthens candidates, and Ron DeSantis is a good man," Roy explained. "I've known him for a decade. He was a friend. When I was chief of staff for Ted Cruz, he was a freshman member of Congress. We have a lot of friends in common, people that work for him, and I've gotten to know him a lot over the last two years. This is a guy who won by a million and a half votes. He won 62% of Hispanic voters. He won 50% of single female voters, took on the education establishment, took on the corporate establishment with Disney, has strong economic growth and great track record in Florida, and I think that he is a strong and viable candidate."

"Democrats want to spend money we don't have, to turn our country over to wide open borders, to turn our country over the World Health Organization and international organizations, to our get ourselves involved in never-ending wars, and we want to have responsible leadership. And I think Governor DeSantis offers that alternative, and we'll have a good debate here coming forward," Roy said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!