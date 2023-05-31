×
Tags: fbi | evidence | whistleblowers | doj | hunter biden

DOJ Whistleblowers: FBI Mishandled Hunter Biden Evidence

By    |   Wednesday, 31 May 2023 05:07 PM EDT

Whistleblowers within the Department of Justice say FBI investigators improperly handled evidence related to the Hunter Biden probe, telling Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, that "standard investigatory procedures were not being followed."

Information about Hunter Biden regarding derogatory information was alleged to have been wrongly labeled and placed in highly restricted systems that prevented other FBI investigators from viewing it.

The report comes a week after a whistleblower from the Internal Revenue Service said he became so concerned about prosecutors’ handling of a "high-profile" investigation into Hunter Biden that he spoke out.

"There were multiple steps that were slow-walked — were just completely not done — at the direction of the Department of Justice," said Gary Shapley, a 14-year veteran of the agency, who spoke to CBS News last week. "When I took control of this particular investigation, I immediately saw deviations from the normal process. It was way outside the norm of what I've experienced in the past."

The FBI told CBS it had no comment regarding the new allegations.

Prosecutors are still deciding whether to charge Hunter Biden with tax and gun crimes. The first son is also being investigated by House Republicans over his foreign business deals.

