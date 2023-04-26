Schlapps to Newsmax: Biden's Reelection Announcement a Bust

Newsmax contributor Mercedes Schlapp, alongside her husband, Matt Schlapp, the chair of CPAC, said that President Joe Biden's announcement for reelection was a bust that added to a laundry list of personal problems plaguing him.

"I think that the Democrats are very nervous because we know that even Democrats don't want ... Biden to be their 2024 nominee," Mercedes told "Prime News" during her appearance. "They're worried about his mental fitness. They're worried about his age. And obviously, we've seen one gaff after another coming from Biden.

"In fact, I just want to say he announced yesterday for this reelection bid; I don't think it barely got coverage. There was no excitement around the announcement. It was all about creating fear and targeting MAGA Republicans."

As Matt expressed, Biden in 2020 and Biden in 2024 are two different candidates.

"In 2020, Joe Biden is running to take on Donald Trump," Matt said.

"2024; now we have Joe Biden with scandal after scandal. You have all these financial improprieties, yet the fact, as vice president, he knew that the intelligence agencies were corrupted in order to stop and then dog and hobble Trump. And now you have Joe Biden using his power to prevent his son Hunter from being properly investigated and prosecuted at [the Department of Justice]. And on top of all of that, you have people really concerned about China."

