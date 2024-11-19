Ric Grenell to Newsmax: No Talks of Peace From Biden, More War

Since the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022, the Biden administration has continually ratcheted up tensions in the conflict while at the same time seeking no solution for an off-ramp, former acting director of national intelligence Ric Grenell told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Grenell told "Finnerty" that at the G20 conference, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "came forward with a peace plan."

"And, you know, you have [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy saying that he would like to see a diplomatic solution in 2025. People are calling for a diplomatic solution.

"And yet [President] Joe Biden is fanning the flames with more money and more missiles. We don't have anyone talking about a peace plan," he said.

"We have too many U.S. officials talking about more war and more funding for war. And I'm really concerned about it."

Biden has authorized Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied missiles to strike deeper inside Russia, easing limitations on the longer range weapons as Russia deploys thousands of North Korean troops to reinforce its war, according to a U.S. official and three other people familiar with the matter.

"We have to have diplomats who are willing to talk about peace options. We haven't had that in 3 1/2 years," Grenell said.

"No one has ever come forward with a peace plan. The Chinese did about two years ago. It was a decent plan.

"And I'm clear-eyed about China. I understand that they are a threat. However, their peace plan was decent. It was a good start," he said.

"We should have built upon it, changed it, edited it. ... When the Chinese put forward their peace plan, the first words out of Zelenskyy's mouth was, 'Wow! The Chinese believe in the territorial integrity for Ukraine.'

"That was an opening, and the Biden team told him, 'Pipe down, quiet down. We're going to do war right now,'" Grenell said.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

