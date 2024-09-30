Schlapp to Newsmax: Biden 'Weak, an Appeaser'

President Joe Biden is an appeaser and is weak, former White House Political Director Matt Schlapp said.

"Once you're seen as an appeaser and weak, the bad guys will run roughshod over you," Schlapp told said on Newsmax's "Newsline." "And this is something [Benjamin] Netanyahu feared after the October attack, which it looked like Israel wasn't prepared. Israel looked weak. And that's one of the reasons why Netanyahu's poll numbers are rough, because the people of Israel are still angry that they weren't ready for this attack.

"Now he's made up for it a lot, and I applaud him for the steps he's taken to defend his people.

"But one of the most dangerous things for the entire freedom-loving people across this globe is when America projects weakness. Vladimir Putin looks like he's having his way with us. Iran looks like it's having its way with us, and we just need Joe Biden to get out of that White House."

Schlapp added: "We need to put Donald Trump into that White House. And even if you don't like all the Trump policies, if you have young grandkids or young kids and you want them to not be just thrown into this craziness that's going on around the globe and be of aiding the wrong side in some of these conflicts, like Biden's embrace of Iran, the mullahs in Iran, you've got to get Donald Trump in that White House to solve this problem."

Israel has launched small ground raids against Hezbollah as it prepares for a larger ground operation in Lebanon, officials said Monday. Hezbollah vowed to keep fighting even after its longtime leader and other top officials were recently wiped out by Israeli strikes.

Israeli strikes have killed longtime Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and six of his top commanders and officials in the last 10 days and have hit what the military says are thousands of militant targets across large parts of Lebanon. Over 1,000 people have been killed in the country in the past two weeks, nearly a quarter of them women and children, according to the Health Ministry.

Despite the heavy blow Hezbollah has suffered in recent weeks, acting leader Naim Kassem said in a televised statement that if Israel decides to launch a ground offensive, the group's fighters are ready. He said the commanders killed have already been replaced.

He added that Hezbollah, which fought Israel to a stalemate in 2006, anticipated "the battle could be long."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

