Rep. Hern to Newsmax: Biden Admin. Doesn't Care About Gas Prices, Americans

Rep. Mike Hern, R-Okla., decried Wednesday on Newsmax the Biden administration for, in his view, not caring about the American people.

Speaking to "American Agenda," Hern said it's "very devastating what's going on right now with the gas prices," even though in Oklahoma, "we still have some of the lowest gas prices in the nation."

"But this president has been relentless during his campaign and [his] first actions [as] president for trying to destroy the fossil fuel industry; from every aspect of it, from permitting to leases, tax code; trying to destroy the demand side with funding [and] giving tax credits for electric vehicles ... [President Joe Biden's] Secretary of Energy laughed when she heard about high gas prices."

"This administration does not care about the inflation on the American people," the congressman said.

Hern added that now the administration is shifting its focus to tap foreign oil producers.

According to a Business Insider report from Wednesday, gas prices are set to hit $6 a gallon this summer.

Natasha Kaneva, head of commodities research at JPMorgan, said Tuesday, "with expectations of strong driving demand [for the summer] … U.S. retail prices could surge another 37% by August to a $6.20/gal national average."