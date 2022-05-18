×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | gas prices | energy | inflation | economy | transportation | summer

Rep. Hern to Newsmax: Biden Admin. Doesn't Care About Gas Prices, Americans

(Newsmax/"American Agenda")

By    |   Wednesday, 18 May 2022 05:04 PM

Rep. Mike Hern, R-Okla., decried Wednesday on Newsmax the Biden administration for, in his view, not caring about the American people.

Speaking to "American Agenda," Hern said it's "very devastating what's going on right now with the gas prices," even though in Oklahoma, "we still have some of the lowest gas prices in the nation."

"But this president has been relentless during his campaign and [his] first actions [as] president for trying to destroy the fossil fuel industry; from every aspect of it, from permitting to leases, tax code; trying to destroy the demand side with funding [and] giving tax credits for electric vehicles ... [President Joe Biden's] Secretary of Energy laughed when she heard about high gas prices."

"This administration does not care about the inflation on the American people," the congressman said.

Hern added that now the administration is shifting its focus to tap foreign oil producers.

According to a Business Insider report from Wednesday, gas prices are set to hit $6 a gallon this summer.

Natasha Kaneva, head of commodities research at JPMorgan, said Tuesday, "with expectations of strong driving demand [for the summer] … U.S. retail prices could surge another 37% by August to a $6.20/gal national average."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Mike Hern, R-Okla., decried Wednesday on Newsmax the Biden administration for, in his view, not caring about the American people.
joe biden, gas prices, energy, inflation, economy, transportation, summer
202
2022-04-18
Wednesday, 18 May 2022 05:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved