Cline to Newsmax: Biden Behaving 'Childishly' Over Debt Ceiling

President Joe Biden is sticking to his guns and showing no signs or willingness to negotiate with the GOP-led House on raising the debt ceiling, a member of the House Budget Committee, Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., told Newsmax.

“The speaker stands ready to negotiate. It’s the president who has said it’s his way or the highway.’ He’s behaving rather childishly: pouting and stomping his feet. He needs to actually engage in negotiations,” Cline told “The Record with Greta Van Susteren.”

Earlier this week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen dropped a bombshell, stating the United States would default by June 1 if it did not raise the debt ceiling. Cline adds that Biden’s staff has said the Republican-controlled House cannot add any proposals to the debt ceiling bill. Cline says that is a “nonstarter.”

