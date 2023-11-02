Rep. Ogles to Newsmax: Biden 'Joke of a President'

Joe Biden is a "joke of a president," which is why Russia is advancing in Ukraine, why China is forcing itself on Taiwan, and why Hamas is taking action against Israel, said Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn.

"Nobody takes him seriously; nobody thinks he's a threat," Ogles said Thursday on Newsmax's "Newsline."

"That's why it's time for we in Congress to lead, to take back the power of the purse and to send a clear message to terrorists around the world: We're coming after you, we're going to defund you, we're going to target you in the way that you targeted children in Israel … we're not going to stand for it, and if it's a fight they want, it's a fight they're going to get."

Ogles, alongside a coalition of GOP colleagues, on Wednesday introduced a bill that would keep U.S. funds from any Palestinian-controlled area of Samaria and Judea, as well as from Gaza, until Hamas agrees to a permanent cease of hostility toward Israel.

Ogles said Hamas is a radicalized people, they're committing atrocities, and "we shouldn't be giving them aid."

"Quite frankly, Hamas needs to be wiped from the face of the earth," Ogles said. "Currently their administration, the Palestinian government, pays to slay, so if you're willing to martyr yourself, they're going to pay your family.

"Yet you have some terrorist sympathizers in Congress who want to send Hamas money in the name of aid. What I'm proposing, what my colleagues are proposing, is that we say, No, we're going to stand with Israel, we're going to stand for their right to exist and, quite frankly, they shouldn't be bombarded day in and day out.

"If that means they have to drive the Palestinians into Egypt, then so be it."

