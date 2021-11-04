Rep. Jodey Arrington to Newsmax: Biden 'Disconnected' From 'Rogue' Administration

President Joe Biden proved again Thursday he is "disconnected" and unaware his "rogue" officials are working to pay off illegal immigrants, according to Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, to Newsmax.

"It's getting harder for his staff to clean up his messes," Arrington, who has introduced Protect Communities From A Porous Border Act, told Thursday's "Cortes & Pellegrino," noting Biden was likely unaware the size of the settlements his Justice Department was negotiating with illegal immigrants.

"He's disconnected from the administration that is rogue, but certainly operating under the guidance of opening the border and rewarding illegal immigration, not holding people accountable."

Just a day after Biden dismissed as "garbage" a report that his administration is working to give illegal immigrants as much as $450,000 for having their families separated at the border, the White House said Biden is "perfectly comfortable" paying off illegal immigrants, White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at Thursday's daily press briefing.

"It would only make sense when not only are you not enforcing the laws, not only have you removed all the effective provisions for securing the border and stopping illegal immigration, but you're also working in this massive tax-and-spend bill to provide eight million people who've crossed into our country illegally amnesty and a pathway to citizenship," Arrington told co-hosts Steve Cortes and Jenn Pellegrino.

But, Arrington added, Biden is now "perfectly comfortable" paying off illegal immigrants for breaking laws Biden's administration refuses to enforce at the border.

"It seems to fit with their logic, encouraging more people to do this, rewarding it," Arrington said.

"It seems like they're not on the same page, but I can tell you the direction they're going is not back to a secure border anytime soon, if ever. So we've got to take measures at [the] state level to stop this and ... lock it down and begin enforcing the laws."

Arrington is warning mass migration into the U.S. can be deemed an "invasion" under the Constitution and states can act in place of the "derelict president" to defend their borders.

"States have to take matters in their own hands to enforce the laws, protect their citizens, lock the border down and prosecute the bad guys, because it's never going to happen on the watch of this derelict president," Arrington concluded.

