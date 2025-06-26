Rep. Arrington to Newsmax: Failure 'Not an Option' on Big Beautiful Bill

Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday that he is pushing to get the Big Beautiful Bill across the finish line before the July 4 deadline.

Arrington said he hopes the Senate is modest in its changes considering the slim margins in the House of Representatives.

"You certainly have to thread the needle," Arrington said on "American Agenda." "The balance we struck in the House is very delicate. There are ways to make this more fiscally responsible. There's more meat on the bone for savings and Medicaid. And I could go through a long list. But at the end of the day, we got to get the votes right, and we've got to push it over the line to the president's desk and sooner rather than later, because of the debt limit clock. There's a lot at stake here. Failure is not an option."

Arrington said the bill will make Americans safer and more prosperous.

The restrictions on Medicaid will also end dependence on the federal government, Arrington said.

"The welfare trap is wrong on so many levels, Arrington said. "[The bill] will prevent people who are legally ineligible for these programs from receiving the benefits which will make the programs more sustainable for vulnerable Americans who need them now and in the future."

Arrington said the bill prevents illegal immigrants from benefitting from taxpayer-funded services.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com