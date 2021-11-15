Rep. Jim Jordan: No One Can Believe Biden Did This in Just 10 Months

The White House may believe that inflation is transitory and White House press secretary Jen Psaki has denied there is a problem with the economy, but the damage President Joe Biden has done has happened in just 10 months, according to Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Newsmax.

''No one can believe it all happened in 10 months,'' Jordan told Monday's ''Stinchfield.'' ''We went from energy independence to the president begging OPEC to increase production. We went from a secure border to complete chaos. We went from stable pricing to 30-year high inflation and on and on.

''No one thought it could happen this quickly, get this bad this fast,'' he said.

The proof is in the low approval ratings of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Jordan added to host Grant Stinchfield.

''There's a reason, I think, Biden's approval rating's at 38,'' Jordan continued. ''Vice President Harris is at 28% — the two of them combined barely get above 50, for goodness' sake. That's how bad it is.''

Jordan warned that passing the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan with increased social spending is the wrong answer to these problems.

''They're going to spend more money, and the Democrats' overall economic plan is, you know, lock down the economy, spend like crazy, pay people not to work, and now, if they pass this bill, for everyone has been working, they're going to raise your taxes,'' Jordan said.

''Such a deal for the American family and the American taxpayer, and this bill will only make a bad situation worse.''

Inflation is a tax on Americans, who are making marginally more but paying substantially more for everything, Jordan said.

''Everything costs more,'' he said. ''You want to buy a home? It costs more. You want to rent an apartment, it costs more. To put groceries on the table, it costs more. To put gas in your car, it costs more. To buy a turkey and to buy Christmas presents, it all costs more, because this is Joe Biden's crazy economic plan.

''It's bad for the country. Let's hope this bill doesn't pass this week.''

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen continues to blame the COVID-19 pandemic, but Jordan argued it is Biden's response to it, not the pandemic itself, causing the economic concerns.

''There's a reason why Joe Biden's approval ratings are in the 30s: because he's doing everything wrong,'' he said. ''Every policy decision they make has been bad for the country.''

Jordan also pointed to a survey of likely voters who say the country is heading in the wrong direction under Biden.

''There was a survey a few weeks ago: 71% of the country thinks we're on the wrong track — that America is on the wrong track,'' Jordan said. ''And I when I saw that, I said, who are the 29% who think we're on the right track?

''I'd like to meet these people, because there hasn't been one thing done well,'' he said.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here