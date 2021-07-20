Trump: 'Antiquated' Campaign Finance Rules Hold Up '24 Run

While all signs are pointing to him getting back to a 2024 presidential campaign, former President Donald Trump said "antiquated" campaign finance regulations preclude him from making an official announcement.

"I can't really because of campaign finance rules, regulations," Trump told Tuesday's "The Michael Savage Show." "It's very complicated, very stiff, and frankly very antiquated, if you want to know the truth.

"It's ridiculous. It's actually ridiculous."

Trump noted to host Michael Savage in an exclusive podcast interview he is maintaining momentum despite being hamstrung by the establishment rules precluding him from making an official declaration.

"But I will be talking about it, and I think a lot of people are going to be very happy," Trump said, pointing his popularity among GOP voters and at the recent straw polls at Texas' Conservative Political Action Conference this month.

"We're doing great in the polls," Trump told Savage. "You saw CPAC recently: 98% approval in the Republican Party.

"Nobody's ever had a rating like that."

Trump also noted Democrats are pulling out all the stops to tarnish him, investigate him, and spin narratives against him and his supporters since he first announced his presidential ambitions in 2015.

"They're vicious," Trump said. "They've come at me with investigations now for five years, from the day I came down the escalator."

"And you win, you win, you win, and they send them into New York, radical left prosecutors – they go after you. It's just terrible.

"Nobody's ever had a thing like this, I'll tell you that."

Trump is holding rallies for 2022 midterm primaries and congressional races to try to help Republicans to regain majorities they lost to Democrats in the "rigged" 2020 election.

"You want America to survive, because there's a very thin line right now between survival or not," Trump concluded.

"Very sad time, but we're going to get it back. We'll get it back."