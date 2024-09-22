Jim McLaughlin to Newsmax: Harris Must Win Pa. to Take Election

The Trump campaign is putting a major emphasis on winning in Pennsylvania because "the race is over" for Democrat nominee Kamala Harris if she loses that state, pollster Jim McLaughlin said on Newsmax Sunday.

"The advantage that Donald Trump has is he has many paths" to get the 270 Electoral College votes to win the election, McLaughlin explained on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend." "He's close in other states."

In the past, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin were called the "blue wall" states.

But in the last week, there have been polls in all three states putting Trump ahead, and "he's also ahead in Arizona and Nevada," said McLaughlin.

Meanwhile, McLaughlin said Democrat voters "might not care" that Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are not doing media interviews.

Axios reported last week Trump and his running mate, Ohio GOP Sen. JD Vance, have done 73 interviews combined, while Harris and Walz have done just seven.

"But those all-important swing voters in the battleground states, they care," said McLaughlin. "The American people have real problems right now. The economy is a mess. Our border is a mess. Crime is running rampant throughout the country. They want answers. They want solutions."

McLaughlin said he's hearing swing voters in focus groups saying they have reservations about Harris.

"She's insulting the intelligence of the voters," he said. "What she's also trying to do is hide her extremism … the voters are going to figure this out on Election Day, and the Republicans are going to do well. I think they're going to overperform the polls."

