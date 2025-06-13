Beginning of a 10-Year-Plus American Renaissance

January 20 marked the start of a resurgence in American prosperity, American pride, American innovation and America's return to its rightful place as the world's most powerful and trusted nation on Earth. And you can take that to the bank.

How can we be so sure? Because the Democratic Party will be all but dead for at least the next decade.

The latest Quinnipiac poll, conducted June 5-9, was devastating for Democrats. It showed that 70% of U.S. registered voters disapprove of the way Democrats are doing their job in Congress. Only 21% approve, for a negative 49% spread.

Even within their own party results were disappointing. It indicated that 53% of Democrats disapproved of the way Democratic lawmakers are working in Congress, while 41% approved — negative 12%.

Democratic Party leadership is in disarray also. David Hogg was only elected vice chair of the Democratic National Committee a few months ago, and he's already been forced out.

Yesterday on the House floor a New York Democratic congressman was recorded screaming at Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y.

"F***ing stop it, Lawler!” he began. “This is f***ing madness, man! We've had enough! F***ing get over there and get some f***ing [unclear]... Tell them! Tell them! You know who I am; I'm from New York just like you! This country's falling apart!”

Also yesterday, Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., crashed a press conference conducted by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. Despite objections from fellow Democrats, even CNN approved of the actions of security personnel who forcibly ejected him from the room.

Democrats are falling apart.

Accordingly, the GOP has every chance of beating the odds by retaining at least one and probably both chambers of Congress in 2026. That leaves 2028, a year in which we'll select a new president.

Republicans have a huge array of possibilities, including:

Vice President JD Vance

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz

And the list goes on. Who do Democrats have? The name most often mentioned is California Gov. Gavin Newsom, but even Californians have had enough.

A poll conducted this month by the Public Policy Institute of California spelled disaster for Newsom:

63% of independents disapprove of the governor

60% of all voters say California is going in the wrong direction

58% oppose his free healthcare program for illegal immigrants

56% of voters oppose his most recent budget

55% want smaller government and lower taxes

Remember the 2020 Democratic primary when then-California Sen. Kamala Harris couldn't even win over her own state's voters? That's Newsom in 2028.

Meanwhile the two most electable Democrats in a general election — Gov. Josh Shapiro and Sen. John Fetterman, both of Pennsylvania — could never survive a Democratic primary. They're too normal and too pro-Israel.

Republican leaders will take advantage of their time in office in the coming years by once again utilizing America's most valuable resource — its energy reserves.

If you control energy, you control the world. The Chinese Communist Party knows that and launched a campaign years ago to promote “green” renewable energy — for the United States, not China.

The Washington Free Beacon reported in December that China invested millions of dollars in U.S. universities and left-wing nonprofit organizations to promote a green energy future. Their goal was to weaken the United States.

Meanwhile, China continued to build coal-powered plants.

And it worked. The Obama, and especially the Biden administration, limited fossil fuel production and promoted wealth-destroying climate policies like electric car mandates that the American people didn't want.

Biden even announced in April 2022 that he was going to "spend billions of dollars" to make every U.S. military vehicle "climate friendly.” Can you even imagine an electric tank or armored personnel carrier?

Then-Attorney General Merrick Garland got into the act and announced an "Office of Environmental Justice" as part of Biden's "environmental justice enforcement strategy."

The process to reverse this nonsense has already begun. The Trump administration withdrew from the Paris Climate Accord, opened up gas and oil leases, and reversed Biden's green energy mandates.

It's already paying off in lower energy and food prices, reduced inflation, and a rise in income.

And the world is safer. The Trump administration ended the India-Pakistan conflict, is working on the Russia-Ukraine war, and yesterday approved Israel's destruction of Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities. A weaker president would not have.

As long as the GOP keeps it up — and there's no reason to believe they won't — the next decade and beyond will be a golden age for the United States — an American Renaissance.

If you want to bet on a sure thing, bet on us. Bet on the U.S. We got this.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.