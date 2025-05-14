Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Public to Hear Biden Interview With Hur

Last week it was reported that the Trump administration is planning to release the audio of former President Joe Biden's interview with special counsel Robert Hur, who investigated Biden's handling of classified documents.

While the transcript of the conversation was released, Republicans have pushed for the audio to be heard as they assert it will give credence to allegations of Biden's mental decline.

When asked by Newsmax host Greta Van Susteren on Wednesday if the public will hear the tapes, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said: "Yeah, I think that [they] will. I hope sometime soon.

"Never forget what happened here, though. Why we had the Hur investigation. Joe Biden kept material he wasn't allowed to keep. And then he shared it with people he wasn't allowed to share it with."

"And he did it for a book advance. He had 8 million reasons to break the law. And we pointed this all out in the hearing," Jordan told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

Jordan, who is chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said the public did not agree with Hur's rationale for not prosecuting Biden because he's a "sympathetic, well-meaning old man."

"We think the American people should get that information, particularly now when everyone's now saying what we all saw a few years ago actually took place," Jordan added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com