Lawsuit Hangs Over DOJ Decision to Release Biden Audio

By    |   Sunday, 11 May 2025 02:58 PM EDT

The Department of Justice has until May 20 to decide whether to release potentially damaging audio from an interview former President Joe Biden had with a government attorney about handling classified documents.

A court set that deadline for action based on a lawsuit filed by the Oversight Project, which seeks to have the audio released to present a clearer picture of Biden's capacity during the October 2023 interview. Special counsel Robert Hur interviewed president and decided not to prosecute partly because Biden was "an elderly man with a poor memory."

Many political observers believe the interview was precipitous in the Biden decision to drop out of the presidential race in 2024.

Oversight Project attorney Kyle Brosnan told The Daily Caller, "The audio recording will lend additional answers to a fundamental question that the country has been grappling with, [which] is: Who was running the country for the last few years?"

Along with the Oversight Project, CNN and a dozen other news organizations sued for access to the recording of the Hur/Biden interview.

Reacting to a question about the Oversight Project's intent behind the lawsuit, Brosnan said even though it's in the process of separating from the conservative Heritage Foundation, the questions that need to be answered are not politically motivated.

"This isn't a partisan dispute," he said."Regardless of who you voted for in the last election or what your political leanings are, it is vitally important to understand and trust and believe that the president is mentally capable of doing the job."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in April said she believed Americans would be "quite interested" to hear the tape.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Sunday, 11 May 2025 02:58 PM
