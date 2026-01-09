Jim Jordan to Newsmax: Republicans Strongly Behind Trump Despite Key Votes

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, dismissed suggestions of a Republican break with President Donald Trump on Friday, saying GOP lawmakers remain “strongly behind our president” after a pair of high-profile votes that showed pockets of resistance on Capitol Hill.

Jordan, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, made the comments in a Newsmax interview Friday morning after the Senate advanced a measure Thursday that would restrict additional U.S. military action against Venezuela without congressional approval, with five Republican senators joining Democrats.

The House also passed a bill Thursday to extend Affordable Care Act health insurance subsidies, with 17 Republicans joining Democrats over the objections of GOP leaders.

Asked about a Politico headline suggesting Trump “can’t count on Congress to have his back anymore,” Jordan rejected the premise.

“No, no, I think Republicans are strongly behind our president,” Jordan said during an appearance on "Wake Up America," calling it “an amazing year” and arguing Trump delivered on key campaign promises.

Jordan ticked through several issues, saying Trump cut taxes, addressed Iran’s nuclear program, secured the border and took action to keep “men out of women’s sports.”

“You can just keep going,” Jordan said. “So it’s been an amazing year. I think there’s strong support for President Trump.”

The Senate’s procedural vote on the Venezuela measure underscored continuing tension between Congress and the White House over war powers and the scope of presidential authority, particularly after recent U.S. actions involving Venezuela.

The measure would face additional hurdles, including action in the Republican-led House and the prospect of a presidential veto.

In the House, the vote on the ACA subsidies reflected a separate strain of intraparty disagreement, with a small bloc of Republicans breaking ranks to support continued financial assistance that lowers premiums for many Americans purchasing coverage on the health law’s marketplaces.

Jordan said he did not support the subsidy extension and argued it would not address underlying costs.

“Everyone knows economics 101,” Jordan said. “If you want to bring down costs, you don’t subsidize something. You give choice and competition.”

Jordan said that if Congress was going to address subsidies in the short term, it should also pursue policies he said would broaden options, including health savings accounts and high-deductible plans. But he said the bill that passed the House was “a bad package.”

“I don’t think it will go anywhere in the Senate,” Jordan said.

Jordan also highlighted his role as Judiciary Committee chairman, pointing to a recent hearing examining a multibillion-dollar fraud scheme tied to a federally funded child nutrition program in Minnesota.

Jordan said testimony showed state officials not only overlooked warning signs but actively enabled fraud and pushed back against whistleblowers.

Jordan said the committee is continuing to dig into what he described as a broader pattern of misconduct that extends beyond Minnesota.

He praised efforts by the Trump administration and the Justice Department to combat fraud nationwide, including the creation of a multi-state anti-fraud task force.

“That’s why we’ve got to dig deeper,” Jordan said, adding that oversight by the Judiciary Committee remains a priority as Republicans pursue accountability across federal programs.

