Tags: jim jordan | merrick garland | impeachment | abortion | protests | supreme court

Rep. Jim Jordan to Newsmax: Impeachment 'On the Table' for AG Garland

(Newsmax/''Rob Schmitt Tonight'')

By    |   Thursday, 14 July 2022 08:32 PM EDT

Impeachment is not out of the question for Merrick Garland, the Biden administration attorney general who has refused to take action against protesters gathering illegally outside the homes of Supreme Court justices, Rep. Jim Jordan told Newsmax.

"I think everything's on the table," Jordan, R-Ohio, said Thursday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

But first things first, Jordan told Schmitt. And that is winning back the majority in Congress.

"The main thing is, we got to take our message to the American people, not get overconfident in campaigning," he said.

But once the voters give "us the majority in the House, I think everything should be on the table when it comes to the attorney general."

Jordan pointed to the section of the U.S. Code that prohibits picketing or parading outside a judge's or jurist's home in an attempt to sway the opinion in a case.

"And he refuses to prosecute any of these protesters, confirming something that I think is very scary,'' Jordan said. "We now have one of the key agencies in the executive branch joining in the effort to intimidate a separate and equal branch of government, the judicial branch. That is scary when that kind of stuff goes on."

He added that "that's certainly what it looks like, so that this is one of the reasons I think so many people have concerns."

Jordan is seeking another term in Ohio's 4th Congressional District. He faces Democrat Tamie Wilson in the Nov. 8 general election.

Impeachment is not out of the question for Merrick Garland, the Biden administration attorney general who has refused to take action against protesters gathering illegally outside the homes of Supreme Court justices, Rep. Jim Jordan told Newsmax.
Thursday, 14 July 2022 08:32 PM
