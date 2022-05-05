As Abortion Protests Continue, Fence Blocks Access to High Court

In the wake of protests over the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion, a striking eight-foot-high fence has been set up at the Supreme Court, according to ABC News.

Published by Politico on Monday, the leaked draft revealed the high court appears likely to overturn the 1973 case Roe v. Wade, which established a federal right to abortion, and the 1992 case Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which upheld it.

While the court has confirmed the authenticity of the leaked document, it has also stressed that it is not the justices' final ruling.

Around noon on Thursday, protesters on both sides of the issue rallied at the Supreme Court, as they have every day since Politico first reported on the leaked opinion on Monday.

Some have questioned why the new security barrier — which is similar to the fencing that was erected around the Capitol building after Jan. 6, 2021 — is necessary, considering the protests outside the court have been generally peaceful.

John Becker, a spokesperson at Catholics for Choice, told ABC the security measures seem "ominous and disproportionate to what has actually been transpiring on that plaza."

The Supreme Court and Capitol Police have not publicly commented on potential threats to the justices or the court, ABC reports, and a court spokeswoman declined to comment on the fence.

The court has frequently been a target for threats and security concerns, and it was only two weeks ago that a man reportedly identified as an environmental activist died after setting himself on fire in an apparent Earth Day climate change protest on the court's plaza.

A final decision in the abortion case, which centers on a Mississippi law banning the controversial procedure after 15 weeks, is due within the next two months.

In the February draft opinion, Justice Samuel Alito wrote "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," and added, "We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled."

Should Alito's draft remain unchanged and the court's conservative majority vote to overturn Roe, access to abortion could be significantly changed, especially in the 13 states that are poised to swiftly ban abortion through the use of trigger laws.

The leaked draft's language has also created concern that other unenumerated rights, such as gay marriage and birth control, may be threatened.

"This is about a lot more than abortion," President Joe Biden said at the White House on Wednesday.

"What are the next things that are going to be attacked?" Biden asked. "Because this MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that's existed in American history — in recent American history."