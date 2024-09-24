Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Not Much Confidence in DOJ, FBI

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Tuesday that he doesn't place much confidence in the Justice Department's investigation into the Florida assassination attempt on Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

At issue for Jordan is that the FBI special agent in charge of the assassination probe at the Miami field office is linked to retaliation efforts against agency whistleblowers, calling that a "problem."

Jeffrey Veltri, former section chief in the security division at FBI headquarters, is one FBI official who has been accused of retaliating against whistleblowers by rescinding security clearances.

"And this retaliation against whistleblowers who came forward to our committee is the guy who was kind of presiding over the security division at the time that this took place, where they take the security clearance from the people who are the whistleblowers, who are giving us information and make life just a living hell for these individuals," Jordan said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"That same guy is now in charge of the Miami field office, running the investigation for the Justice Department, the FBI, into the assassination attempt on President Trump. So that's a problem," he added.

Jordan, also chair of the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, called a hearing for Wednesday to hear from one of the FBI whistleblowers, Marcus Allen, who had his security clearance reinstated in June after having it suspended in February 2022 over the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

"I don't think we should be surprised that the same FBI who spied on President Trump's campaign, the same FBI who said if you're a parent showing up at a school board meeting, you need investigating; the same FBI said if you're a pro-life Catholic, you're an extremist; the same FBI that can't tell us who leaked the Dobbs decision, who put the pipe bombs on Jan. 6 at the Capitol ... and who put cocaine at the White House. Should we be surprised that that FBI retaliates against whistleblowers who come give us information?" Jordan asked.

"So that's what this hearing we're having tomorrow is about. And I think most Americans don't have a whole lot of confidence in what [Attorney General] Merrick Garland says about this investigation into the assassination attempt on President Trump," he added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com