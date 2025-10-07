Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: FBI, Jack Smith Overreach 'Worse Than Imagined'

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said Tuesday on Newsmax that the FBI's investigation into Republican senators under former Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith was part of a broader effort to undermine President Donald Trump.

Jordan warned that the only thing consistently underestimated in such probes is how much worse the reality proves to be.

According to the GOP-led Senate Judiciary Committee, the cellphones of eight Republican senators were subject to FBI scrutiny as part of the "Arctic Frost" investigation during President Joe Biden's administration.

On Monday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, released an unclassified document stating that Smith obtained cellphone tolling data from the Republican lawmakers.

The data collection was related to his investigation into whether Trump and his associates violated the law in connection with their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Jordan appeared on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" to respond to revelations that the FBI accessed cellphone tolling data of eight Republican senators.

"Well, this is all part of this Jack Smith investigation," Jordan said.

"But I think it's important to remember sort of the big picture.

"If they can do this to, you know, eight United States senators and members of Congress, imagine what they can do to regular citizens. I always think that's an important thing."

Jordan emphasized what he described as a recurring lesson in federal investigations.

"The second thing to take away, and I always have, is the only thing we get wrong when we start looking into these things is it's always worse than we thought," he said.

The Ohio lawmaker said investigators appeared focused on who senators were speaking with during the period around the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol protest.

"Here they are looking at the phone calls, who senators are calling," Jordan said.

"I think [former Trump chief of staff] Mark [Meadows] made a good point; they're going after these guys because they're calling the president.

"I mean, all of us were talking to the president back when all this stuff was going on."

He also referenced the FBI's seizure of Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry's phone in 2022.

"When you couple all this with what we uncovered a week and a half ago, where they were also spying on Scott Perry when they went and took his phone, imaged his phone — all because this was Jack Smith looking for any way to get President Trump," Jordan said.

"To me, that's the big [thing]," he added. "This is how committed they were to undermining the guy that we made president of the United States."

