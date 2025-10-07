Jeff Clark Marks 4-Year Anniversary of Biden 'Weaponization of Bar'

A Justice Department official from President Donald Trump's first administration, Jeff Clark, marked the fourth anniversary of former President Joe Biden's using the power of the White House and DOJ to control the certification of lawyers by targeting those defending against Biden's weaponization of justice.

"Weaponization of bar processes must end," Clark wrote in a detailed X post Tuesday morning.

Clark served as acting head of the DOJ's Civil Division in 2020. He rebuked the political witch-hunt launched by then-Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin, D-Ill., having sparked a cascade of legal fights and professional fallout.

Clark's post comes as Trump rebuked Smith as "sleazebag" and teased legal action, including exclusive remarks to Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports" that Smith will be "paying the price" for "going too far."

Today is the *four-year anniversary* of Senator Durbin sending a letter to the DC Office of Disciplinary Counsel seeking to have me disbarred though I never testified to Senator Durbin. He was proceeding based on New York Times leaks. The letter touched off four years of litigation — and you don't want to know at what expense, and lost income, to me, to my family, the loss of friends, the randomness of who fled from me, and of old and new friends coming to offer their support and prayers. In the picture below, there are 13 binders. This is just capturing *one of my four cases* with the DC Bar and also does not include my District Court and DC Circuit removal cases, the J6 Committee attacks on me, the attacks of other congressional committees in the House and Senate, the Jack Smith proceedings, or the Fani Willis proceedings. Each binder in just this one matter is about 500 double-sided pages. So about 13,000 pages in all. I am responsible for substantial parts of the 13,000 pages but to keep myself afloat I also am grateful to my stalwart team of lawyers who often worked for no pay or very slow pay. And the Bar case all started with a Durbin letter prepared against me without any first-hand knowledge, and coming at a time where a lack of first-hand knowledge was legally fatal to seeing an ethics charge docketed in DC. DC would not change its rules to drop the requirement of first-hand knowledge until January 2023 — 2+ years after my 2020-election-related work at DOJ and consultations with President Trump had long ended. But that kind of law, especially, cannot constitutionally have retroactive effect. Yet despite that point being a basic and obvious principle of our American law—so-called due process "fair notice"—Bar authorities proceeded against me anyway. Under-seal litigation in DC against me by the Bar began in February 2022 (and note that the papers in that six months of litigation also aren't in the 13 binders above). I couldn't talk about the litigation until I was charged publicly in July 2022. I was effectively gagged in order to contain the damage the legal investigation was causing to me. My ability to bring allies to my cause was thus significantly hampered in the first half of 2022. Four long years of litigation, crushing expense, and strife, and it started with an officious intermeddler letter to the Bar that should have almost immediately gone in the circular file for lack of first-hand knowledge. Lastly, the Durbin letter was based on leaks to the New York Times that must have included lawyers breaching their duties when they leaked, yet the DC Bar showed no interest in finding the lawyers and those who breached executive privilege, among other privileges. None. All of this bears out the Bible—be patient and wait on the Lord: "Rest in the Lord, and wait patiently for him: fret not thyself because of him who prospereth in his way, because of the man who bringeth wicked devices to pass." Psalm 37:7. For just yesterday, the day before the fourth anniversary, the U.S. Department of Justice arrived on the litigation battlefield to explain why the Bar action against me is illegal and to defend my cause. Weaponization of bar processes must end.