Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Only Way to Solve Border Crisis Is to Elect Trump

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Wednesday that the only way to solve the crisis at the U.S. southern border "is on Nov. 5, putting [former] President Donald Trump back in the White House and Republicans in control of Congress."

Earlier in the day, the House Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra after he failed to provide information regarding the housing costs of illegal immigrants. Host Greta Van Susteren challenged Jordan by asking what he was going to do about the many components of illegal immigration affecting the country. Jordan replied, "Well the main thing is, we've got to win the election," Jordan said during an appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"But remember, this [the border chaos] is just a willful decision by the Biden-Harris administration. Day one, they decided, we're no longer going to build a wall. We're no longer going to have [illegals] remain in Mexico, and that's why everyone came. We're on pace to get to 12 million [illegal entries] when this administration is finished. That's the equivalent of the entire population of Ohio."

Jordan, who serves as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said anytime that number of migrants enter the country, "bad people are going to come along too." The congressman from Ohio said many of the people impacted by illegal immigration will speak at the upcoming hearings.

"We're going to hear from sheriffs and law enforcement people what happens to crime. We're going to hear from families who have been impacted by criminal elements who have come across our border illegally. That's what this is all about. And the only way we solve this, though, is on Nov. 5, putting President Trump back in the white House and Republicans in control of the Congress."

