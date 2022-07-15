Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Biden Must Focus on US Oil, Not 'Beg' Overseas

President Joe Biden is in the Middle East to "beg for oil" rather than doing the right thing and allowing drilling domestically, Rep. Jim Jordan said on Newsmax Friday.

"We know he's already begged OPEC; he's begged Iran; he's begged Venezuela, instead of doing the right thing, which is, let's drill domestically," the Ohio Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "Let's open up the pipeline. Let's open up ANWR [the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge]. Let's allow more leases to happen on federal land so that we can bring this $5, $6 gas down to where it should be, and help working-class and middle-class families."

But Biden does not want to open domestic production "because the hard left controls his party," said Jordan.

"Even if he wanted to do the right thing, those things I just talked about, he can't because the left won't let him," said Jordan. "He's left with going to Saudi Arabia and begging the foreign power to increase production, which makes absolutely no sense. And I think the country understands that."

Jordan also on Friday applauded Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for telling Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer he refuses to support a Democrat proposal calling for new climate change spending and higher taxes for corporations and wealthier Americans.

"I mean, stop and think about it," Jordan said. "We've got $5 gas. We've got 41-year high inflation and what do the Democrats want to do? Increase spending and raise people's taxes? God bless Joe Manchin. He gets it."

Three weeks ago, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was saying that the high inflation "'kind of surprises'" people, said Jordan, but he wants to know how it could be surprising to her or Democrats.

"You spend like crazy," the congressman said. "You pay people not to work and you drive up the cost of energy and you're surprised we've got record inflation? So again, I'm thankful that Joe Manchin is doing the right thing here and stopping this legislation. Let's hope it stays that way. And this thing doesn't pass, which would only exacerbate the problems facing so many families across our great nation."

Jordan further on Friday commented on a bill introduced by Reps. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., and Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., to prevent the federal funding for transportation to get abortions, calling it good legislation but saying he doubts the measure will pass in a Democrat-held House.

"American taxpayers don't want their tax dollars used to take the life of an unborn child, so this is good legislation," said Jordan. "It's consistent with the Hyde Amendment concept that we've had in place for so long, so let's hope this can pass."

However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the left are "so committed to their pro-abortion agenda," to allow the measure to move forward.

"We've now had the left attack over 40 churches and crisis pregnancy centers around the country, in 10 weeks, vandalized and in some cases, there were fires and firebombs," said Jordan. "This is how bad the intimidation effort has become, from the left trying to intimidate pro-life Americans and [they are] not supposed to intimidate the Supreme Court."

He also called on the Justice Department to follow the law on protests outside the justices' homes, and as the agency isn't, and that means that a "key agency in the executive branch is actively participating in the left's efforts to intimidate a separate and equal branch of government, the judicial branch. That's not how it's supposed to work in our great country."

There are also major headlines coming from Jordan's state, where a 27-year-old Guatemalan man has been accused of raping and impregnating a 10-year-old girl, who traveled to nearby Indianapolis for a medical abortion.

The suspect, who is in the United States illegally, must face the full penalty that can be imposed if found guilty, said Jordan, who denied that he and others doubted the child's story and said instead, they doubted what Biden had said about it.

"What needs to happen is this illegal alien needs to be prosecuted if, in fact, this took place which it looks like it did," said Jordan.

Meanwhile, the larger question about whether abortion must be available for young victims, like the girl in question, must be addressed in respective states, as the court's Dobbs decision ruled, said Jordan.

"We want to protect the unborn children's lives, but in this situation, you're talking about a 10-year-old, but that is a question for legislatures in the respective states," said Jordan.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!