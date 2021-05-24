Miami Jewish Family Shares Anti-Semitic Attack, Rabbi Compares US to 1930s Germany

A Jewish family on Monday described to Newsmax an anti-Semitic attack they experienced in Florida last week, saying that the harassment they received was "pure insantiy" and "completely unprovoked by us."

Eric Orgen told Newsmax on Monday that his family was "down in Florida on vacation. My wife, my daughter. We were there with family friends and just taking a leisurely walk on Collins avenue, a vehicle approached. Four gentlemen rolled down their windows, began to scream a number of different expletives at us: free Palestine, f--- you Jews, die Jew, at one point yelling that they were going to rape my wife and rape my daughter … thankfully, a vehicle behind them heard everything that was happening," and they "actually pulled between us on the street, this vehicle showed a weapon and they took off."

He added later, "Who knows what would have happened had someone not been there, to scare these people off. You know, I didn't think about it at the time. I mean, my first instinct, when everything was going off, is just to push my wife, my daughter, our friend behind me. I guess it was the papa bear instincts, but who knows what could have escalated? There were four of them in that vehicle, it was just us. I don't know, but the whole thing is, I think it's just pure insanity, completely unprovoked by us."

His daughter, Jamie Orgen, said that "you see all these stories on social media and all over the news and the internet things that are going on, but you never actually have experienced it firsthand, and then you're standing there just on vacation with your family in Florida, taking a walk. And you're just experiencing it, and it's like, what’s really what's going on here? It’s kind of shocking. I had to take a second and kind of process like what just happened."

Rabbi Yaakov Menkin claimed that "you're seeing the real nature of what pro-Palestinian really means," saying that "very sadly, the whole name Palestine comes from ethnic colonialism. It was Greco-Roman colonialists who created the name Palestine. It's been adopted by other invaders of the holy land, now they're using it as an excuse to push all the Jews out. Look at their map of Palestine: we want to replace Israel. We want ethnic cleansing. We want to get rid of the Jews. So you see, obviously, uh, that is proven by the fact that now it is expanding worldwide that it has nothing to do with none of the events that you're showing on screen now are happening in Israel. This is happening around the globe because it's open season on Jews when it's quote unquote pro-Palestine."

He later said, "This is not about a contest between religions, this is a contest about bigotry. Yes, there is a fundamental problem with saying we're going to replace Israel with Palestine, but that doesn't actually come from religion. That's not really the core motivator here. And so people shouldn't make that mistake. That's one step. Just in terms of how to generally look at this, look at Germany in the early 1930’s. What way do you want to see your country go, and how do you want your country to be judged in 50 years?"

Menkin said, "if you don't want to look like Germany, and the Nazi era, and to be remembered forever as Nazis, America has to start doing something about this right now. And, sadly, in Congress we're not seeing it happened. We're going to continue doing our part, which is simply to share peace and a vision for brotherhood, which is, you know all the pro-Israel rallies. You see talk of peace. All the quote unquote pro-Palestinian rallies. There's no talk of peace. There's talk of replacement. That has to come to an end."

