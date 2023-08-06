Jesse Binnall to Newsmax: Order Sought to 'Shut Up' Trump

Former President Donald Trump's social media post, in which he said he's "coming after" those who "go after me" was not a threat, but special counsel Jack Smith and the prosecution in his latest indictment want a protection order to shut him up, Trump attorney Jesse Binnall, who is not representing Trump in his latest indictment, said Sunday on Newsmax.

"More importantly, they want to make it so the American people cannot see any of the evidence they have in this case because there is an overwhelming amount of evidence that will exonerate Donald Trump," Binnall told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "That's what this protective order is."

He added that it's shocking that media outlets aren't trying to intervene against the potential order.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has given Trump until 5 p.m. on Monday to respond, but his attorneys asked for three more days to prepare their response, until Thursday.

If the order is approved, it will result in "blindfolding the media from seeing a lot of the evidence in this case, and so that's very, very dangerous," Binnall added. "It goes along with the prosecution's complete assault of the First Amendment in this case, that they want to shut Donald Trump up."

Trump, he added, "is the first president in decades, if not ever, to really call out establishment Washington for what it is," so "they need to shut him up, and that's what they want to do."

Chutkan, who was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2014, is known to be giving harsh sentences to Jan. 6 protesters, and worked at the same law firm as Hunter Biden for several years, which is a conflict of interest, said Binnall.

"When there was an issue that Kash Patel was a part of that involved Fusion GPS and a bunch of the players in the Russia hoax, she recused herself from that case because she was at the firm that represented all those people," he said.

And, as even the appearance of bias could lead Americans to reject that a ruling from her came from a fair process, Chutkan should recuse herself, Binnall added.

However, he said he's not optimistic that she'll drop out, because "her past on the bench shows that she will give every courtesy and timing benefit to those that oppose Donald Trump and America First Americans."

