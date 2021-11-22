Rep. Matt Gaetz to Newsmax: Nadler 'Gaslighting' DOJ on Rittenhouse

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., is gaslighting the Department of Justice regarding the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., asserted on Newsmax.

Nadler sees the Rittenhouse verdict as a "miscarriage of justice," according to the Daily Caller, and believes a "federal review" of the case would be justified.

"In America, you're innocent until proven guilty, but to the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, it seems you're not even innocent after a jury finds you not guilty," Gaetz told "Spicer & Co." "Here we have Jerry Nadler gaslighting the Biden Department of Justice, trying to get them to institute a civil rights action against Kyle Rittenhouse, which, despite double jeopardy standards and ethics, could actually still occur.

"That would be a travesty of justice."

Nadler tweeted Friday, after Rittenhouse had been acquitted on all counts, "this heartbreaking verdict is a miscarriage of justice and sets a dangerous precedent which justifies federal review by DOJ. Justice cannot tolerate armed persons crossing state lines looking for trouble while people engage in First Amendment-protected protest."

Nadler's tweet, Gaetz posits, "reminds us of the plays we see run time and again by the political left."

"When they find a circumstance where they have developed a narrative that smears someone, even in the confrontation with actual facts that dissolve that narrative, they are relentless in pursuit," Gaetz told co-hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith. "And they're willing to sacrifice Kyle Rittenhouse or anyone else to be able to prove their political point. That should not happen, and the Department of Justice should not participate."

