WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jeremy zogby | newswmax | polling | kamala harris

Jeremy Zogby to Newsmax: Harris 'High' With Voters Fading

By    |   Wednesday, 09 October 2024 09:20 PM EDT

The emotional high surrounding Vice President Kamala Harris' ascension to the top of the Democratic Party ticket has continued to fade while approval of former President Donald Trump has stayed consistent, Jeremy Zogby, managing partner of polling firm John Zogby Strategies, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Zogby, who works for the firm his father started, told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" a number of factors are contributing to the dynamic, including the Biden-Harris administration's response to Hurricane Helene, geopolitical events and economic turmoil.

After President Joe Biden's poor debate performance on June 27, "the Democrat voters hit an extreme low," Zogby said. "Enter Kamala Harris and an extreme high. You know, [Democrat strategist] James Carville called it a sugar high. I call it an emotional high."

"We don't study just numbers and data; we study people," he said. "Therefore, we study behavior. And that's not good. And so there was this long focus in the month of August and through September on personality and the high — the optimism — and I knew that coming into the month of the October surprise, the October surprise month which we are now in, it would come back to the issues and that Trump would hold strong. And that's essentially what he has done. And what you can see is Kamala beginning to lose ground now."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The emotional high surrounding Vice President Kamala Harris' ascension to the top of the Democrat Party ticket has continued to fade while approval of former President Donald Trump has stayed consistent, Jeremy Zogby told Newsmax on Wednesday.
jeremy zogby, newswmax, polling, kamala harris
268
2024-20-09
Wednesday, 09 October 2024 09:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved