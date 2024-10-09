Jeremy Zogby to Newsmax: Harris 'High' With Voters Fading

The emotional high surrounding Vice President Kamala Harris' ascension to the top of the Democratic Party ticket has continued to fade while approval of former President Donald Trump has stayed consistent, Jeremy Zogby, managing partner of polling firm John Zogby Strategies, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Zogby, who works for the firm his father started, told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" a number of factors are contributing to the dynamic, including the Biden-Harris administration's response to Hurricane Helene, geopolitical events and economic turmoil.

After President Joe Biden's poor debate performance on June 27, "the Democrat voters hit an extreme low," Zogby said. "Enter Kamala Harris and an extreme high. You know, [Democrat strategist] James Carville called it a sugar high. I call it an emotional high."

"We don't study just numbers and data; we study people," he said. "Therefore, we study behavior. And that's not good. And so there was this long focus in the month of August and through September on personality and the high — the optimism — and I knew that coming into the month of the October surprise, the October surprise month which we are now in, it would come back to the issues and that Trump would hold strong. And that's essentially what he has done. And what you can see is Kamala beginning to lose ground now."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com