Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: Epstein Files 'Redacted Too Much,' Expose It All

The path to true transparency is not through blacked-out masks over names under the guise of protecting "victims," it is only through unmasking it all, according to former Jeffrey Epstein attorney Alan Dershowitz on Newsmax.

"They redacted too much," he told Monday's "Wake Up America."

"Anybody who accuses somebody by name, anybody who says, 'I had sex with John Smith when I was, you know, 22 years old,' the name of that accuser should be revealed.

"There's no reason; these are adults.

"These are now women in their 40s and 50s, and if they're making accusations, serious accusations like they did during the McCarthy period, you can't do that anonymously under the United States Constitution.

"The Sixth Amendment talks about the right to confront witnesses, and that means accusers."

While some left-wing media outlets might suggest Dershowitz is compromised by having defended Epstein in the past, he is the one legal expert voice calling for full transparency in the ongoing saga involving those who lived in Epstein's circle.

"I don't want to see anything redacted," Dershowitz continued. "I want to see every single accusation. Anybody who's named the accuser should be named. And all of their background information should be given. There's a lot of background information about some of these accusers."

Exposing the accused and not the accusers is modern-day McCarthyism, Dershowitz warned.

It refers to the Cold War-era practice, led by Sen. Joseph McCarthy, R-Wis., in the 1950s, of publicly accusing people of disloyalty or wrongdoing — often without credible evidence or allowing them to confront their accusers — fueling fear, reputational destruction, and guilt by association.

"What has to happen is anybody who's accused, the accusers' names have to be made public, and that's clear, and there are many accusations in there by unnamed accusers – and that's McCarthyism," Dershowitz added.

"You can't accuse people, name them, and then refuse to disclose the name of the accusers."

Dershowitz admits there was wrongdoing exposed in the Epstein files, but most of it points to Epstein and not necessarily those associated with him.

"The actual disclosures don't help the case that he was a pedophile trafficker who was the biggest sex offender in the history of the United States," Dershowitz said. "It mostly supports the proposition that he himself had improper sex with a number of young women.

"A lot of adult women, some of them, themselves were sex workers."

Epstein "was a villain, a terrible, terrible person," Dershowitz admitted, but not necessarily to everyone who knew him.

"There are many, many things that Epstein did wrong," he continued. "He was a villain, a terrible, terrible person, but there have been way, way exaggerated claims.

"And that's why I've said from the beginning, I want everything to come out. No redactions ever.

"And let us learn the whole truth. And the media will be surprised and disappointed by some of the truth, and some of it will obviously hold up. We know of no famous people, Donald Trump or Bill Clinton or anybody else, who the records now prove did anything wrong. So let's get to the truth, not to what the media exaggerates."

Looking ahead to a planned deposition of Ghislaine Maxwell, Dershowitz said he doubts major new revelations will emerge but urged Congress to subpoena anyone with direct knowledge — including prominent accusers.

"This is a gray area, not a black-and-white area," Dershowitz concluded. "Epstein did many, many, many bad things for which, if he had lived, he would have been punished.

"But let's not create a new McCarthyism. I lived through McCarthyism of the 1950s, and I remember when Sen. McCarthy would say, 'I have a list here of people; I'm not going to tell you who accused them, but I'm going to tell you their names.'

"That was old McCarthyism. Now, under Epstein, we're seeing a new McCarthyism.

"People who did anything wrong should be punished, obviously, but guilt by accusation shouldn't be tolerated under the American system of justice and behind anonymity. You can't fight back."

