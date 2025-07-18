Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: 'Nothing Incriminating' in Epstein Files

Jeffrey Epstein conspiracy theorists are effectively chasing the empty vault of Al Capone in the latest pursuit of transparency, according to legal expert Alan Dershowitz on Newsmax.

"There's nothing incriminating about Donald Trump, nothing incriminating about Bill Clinton, nothing incriminating about me, nothing incriminating about other people," Dershowitz, who has exclusive inside details as onetime attorney of the late sex trafficker, told Friday's "Newsline."

"But there are accusations, and there are some women who collected a lot of money based on these accusations, but a lot of the money was collected even after Epstein died.

"So, you know, believe women, but investigate their claims."

Dershowitz spoke Friday with host Bianca de la Garza after The Wall Street Journal's latest claims that Trump and Dershowitz sent Epstein 50th birthday letters years before he was exposed as an alleged sex trafficker.

"So I asked The Wall Street Journal reporter to send me a copy of what they claim I sent Epstein, because I want to see if it's authentic," Dershowitz told de la Garza. "I want to see if it has my signature, and they refused to send it to me. As far as I know, they refused to send it to President Trump as well.

"Why would The Wall Street Journal not send those people that they were writing stories about the claimed letters so that we could authenticate them?"

The Journal reporter alleged to have possessed Dershowitz's letter and refused to share it, and Dershowitz said he could not authenticate something verbally over the phone without viewing whether it was indeed something he could have sent.

Among the handwritten notes included Dershowitz, a self-avowed Democrat, denouncing the left-wing leaning Vanity Fair as "Vanity Unfair."

"I have no idea whether I sent a 'Vanity Unfair,'" Dershowitz said. "My wife and I don't think that's anything I would do. And President Trump doesn't think he would have drawn something like that. So it may be that the whole book of the letters was something contrived by people just to make up mock ups. I just don't know.

"Maybe I did send them something. I knew him then. It was years and years and years before he was accused of anything improper, and he sent me birthday presents, and I probably sent him birthday greetings, but I have no idea whether it's authentic."

Dershowitz, a skilled lawyer who has won defamation claims against allegations, publicly confronted the Journal on Newsmax.

"So let me challenge The Wall Street Journal right here on television: Please send me what you think I said about him and send President Trump what you think he sent about him, and we'll tell you whether it's authentic or not," Dershowitz said.

"I can't tell you it's authentic based on a telephone call."

The Journal reporter might have exposed himself and the paper in the process, according to Dershowitz.

"The reporter said he had it, but he couldn't send it to me: That was very suspicious," Dershowitz said. "I mean, normally when they ask you, 'Did you write something?' They send you a copy of it, a Xerox copy, and then you authenticate it.

"I know my signature. I know my handwriting. So let them send it to me and let's see if it's real."

Dershowitz does not deny having interacted with Epstein, even before he was his lawyer, but it was also before any impropriety was alleged. Also, he called "Vanity Unfair" a clever message, but questions whether he ever sent it.

"Look, first of all, there's nothing to it at all," he said. "So I, so somebody, writes him birthday greeting years before he was ever accused of anything: 'Vanity Unfair.' That's clever. I wish I had come up with that 'Vanity Unfair.'

"I have no recollection of ever calling Vanity Fair 'Vanity Unfair.' I might have, but, you know, it's 22, 23 years ago. Let's see the evidence."

The whole tail chasing of the Epstein conspiracy theorists is ultimately going to be left unfulfilled like Americans were with Capone's vault, Dershowitz predicted.

"You know what this reminds me of? When Geraldo Rivera said he's going to open up Al Capone's vault and everybody in the world watched on television as he opened it up, and there was nothing in it," he continued.

"I think that's what's happening here. I don't think when all these documents come out — and they will come out; and they should come out; I called for them to come out from day one — I don't think we're going to see anything.

"We're going to see two groups of people, people who've already been publicly accused – people like George Mitchell and Bill Richardson and Ehud Barak. Everybody knows they've been accused. They may have been falsely accused. We don't know."

Some of the names not released, as Dershowitz knows, are not names the public will necessarily know about.

"Then there are a couple of names of people that haven't been released, but these are obscure people," he said. "I know who they are. Nobody's ever heard of them. So I don't think there are any smoking guns here."

Dershowitz called for the full unredacted version of the Epstein documents, which are currently under seal by the orders of courts and judges — not Attorney General Pam Bondi or Trump – he noted.

"There shouldn't be redactions," he said. "Everything should come out.

"So we don't know what the status is of the accusations against Bill Richardson, who's no longer alive, of George Mitchell, who's old and retired. Of these other people we don't know right here at this moment."

The media should look into the nexus of the allegations of Sarah Ransome, who said she was abused by Epstein, Dershowitz concluded.

"Why isn't the media looking into Sarah Ransome?" he asked. "You know, the media loves stories of accusations, but when we have clear proof of a false letter under oath, the media ought to look into that, and there ought to be an indictment."

