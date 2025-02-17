Jefferson Morley to Newsmax: Release of JFK Files Unlikely

JFKFacts.org author Jefferson Morley told Newsmax on Monday that for 60 years, the intel agencies have not been forthcoming about information they might be privy to regarding the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy, and he doesn't expect them to release the information now.

"We were supposed to have these records starting in 2017," Morley told "Finnerty." "Back then, Donald Trump acquiesced to the demands of the CIA for continuing secrecy, and the CIA got what they wanted: four more years of secrecy. Then, the question came to President [Joe] Biden, and he did the same."

On the third day of his second term as president, Donald Trump called for a "plan" to be presented in 15 days for a "full and complete release of all John F. Kennedy assassination records."

Morley pointed out that despite Trump's call to action, "We still don't have the plans, and we still haven't seen any documents."

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., alongside Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., designated Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., to lead what's being dubbed a task force to dole out the files to the public. However, it is unclear why the files need a second pair of eyes before they are delivered to the public, Morley said.

Further, Morley said he disbelieves the official theory of the Warren Commission that Lee Harvey Oswald was the lone gunman, noting that Kennedy got shot from two directions.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com