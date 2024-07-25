WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: jeff van drew | secret service | donald trump | shooting

Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Secret Service Must Do Its Job

By    |   Thursday, 25 July 2024 03:44 PM EDT

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax on Thursday that the Secret Service needs to focus on doing its job rather than making sure correct pronouns are used.

Van Drew, appearing on "American Agenda," said he still has many questions that need answers following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"What happened in Butler? It seems so lax," Van Drew said. "The shooter … had been doing reconnaissance on this area for days. They actually had had pictures of him there. Why he was allowed to be there, even though it was slightly outside the perimeter?

Van Drew said some of the people around the president seemed too small physically to protect him.

"Are we so worried about being politically correct, about the use of pronouns, about quotas, that we're not getting the best, the smartest, the brightest, the most focused people to actually work in our military, FBI, our Secret Service?" Van Drew asked. "The number one job they have is to not making sure that they're using the correct pronouns for names, but to make sure that they're protecting the American men and women that they are there to protect."

Van Drew was also critical of the Secret Service for denying Trump additional protection he asked for, as well as denying protection for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"They need to do their job," Van Drew said.  "Their job… is to protect the United States of America. Their job is to protect the individuals that need to be protected to the very best of their ability, and not worry about all this political stuff. I'm tired…woke politics getting mixed in with the job at hand, which is to protect the American public and American leaders and congressmen."

